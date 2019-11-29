Jongen deploys Damen InvaSave for the Port of Hamburg: Mobile ballast water treatment system will protect the Elbe from invasive Species

German maritime waste specialist Jongen GmbH has taken delivery of a Damen InvaSave 300 mobile ballast water treatment system. The company can now offer IMO-certified ballast water treatment services to ship operators needing to comply with the latest ballast water regulations that came into effect on 8 September 2019.

Jongen GmbH delivers waste oil, waste water, and the waste removal services for maritime traffic in the Port of Hamburg. The company’s services include the cleaning of the ships’ storage tanks and machinery along with the management and cleaning of oil spills. The addition of the Damen InvaSave to Jongen’s equipment portfolio reflects its expansion into ballast water treatment services.

Speaking after the delivery of the InvaSave system from Damen, Julia Dettmer, director of Jongen said: “We believe that Hamburg stands out from the other European ports by offering a mobile state-of-the-art ballast water treatment system operated by Jongen. The Invasave 300 is Hamburg’s answer to the new regulation of the IMO BMW Convention in order to prevent the transfer of harmful aquatic organisms.”

Reducing downtime

Damen’s InvaSave 300 is an IMO-certified ballast water treatment system. The InvaSave is tested and IMO certified to treat ballast water without any holding time. Just as suitable for outbound as inbound vessels, it treats ballast water to IMO-D2 standards. InvaSave utilises no chemicals to eliminate invasive organisms from ballast water in a single pass.



8 September 2019 was an important date in the application of the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention. Although the Convention actually came into force two years earlier, it stipulates that vessels built before 8 September 2017 must be able to comply with regulations by the time of their first International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) renewal survey. This date falls on or after 8 September 2019.

Operating as an external unit, the InvaSave 300 is housed in a standard container. This affords owners of the system a huge amount of mobility, commented Matthijs Schuiten from Damen Green Solutions. “Because InvaSave fits on a trailer, workboat or barge, and no storage for holding time is required, operators can easily move it to where it is needed. The sheer mobility of InvaSave means that ship owners calling on Jongen’s new ballast water treatment services in the Port of Hamburg can keep their downtime to a minimum. This includes downtime during port calls, as well as the downtime needed for retrofitting an onboard ballast water treatment system.”

Source: Damen Shipyards Group