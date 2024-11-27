Jordan believed to have 8 participants in 120,000 metric ton wheat tender

Eight trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender on Tuesday from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be Viterra, Ameropa, Cereal Crops, Solaris, Olam, Al Dahra, CHS and Cargill.

No purchase has yet been reported and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2025 for Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14, Feb. 15-28 and March 1-15.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)