Jordan believed to make no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Jordan’s state grain buyer the trade ministry is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Thursday, traders said.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Cerealcom Dolj and Ameropa, they said.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing next week possibly for the full months of May and June 2022 shipment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)