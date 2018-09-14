Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender – trade

Jordan’s state grain buyer has purchased 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender for up to 120,000 which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at $261 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of November.

Seller was trading house GTCS.

Jordan has struggled to make purchases in a series of wheat and barley tenders in recent months, with traders saying uncertainty about new quality controls and payment terms had reduced participation by major grain exporting houses.

But recent tenders have been more successful.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan)