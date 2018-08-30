Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender for up to 120,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at $258.90 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of November.

The seller was trading house Nibulon.

Two other companies participated. CHS offered $271.53 a tonne c&f and Nibulon offered Ameropa offered $263.98/tonne c&f.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)