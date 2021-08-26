Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender –trade

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Cargill at an estimated $345 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of February 2022, they said.

Traders said four other trading houses participated in the tender: Cerealcom offered $251.88, CHS offered $354.72, Ameropa $358.13 and Nibulon $361 all per tonne c&f, traders said.

Source: Reuters(Reporting by Michael Hogan)