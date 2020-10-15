Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender –trade

Recent News

  

16/10/2020

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at $272.00 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of February 2021, they said.

One other trading house participated in the tender, Aston which offered $288.00 a tonne c&f, they said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla)

