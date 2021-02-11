Recent News

  

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender –trade

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Ameropa at an estimated $270.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of September, they said.

Three other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS which offered $273.43 a tonne c&f and Nibulon which offered $274.20 tonne c&f. The price offered by Cerealcom Dolj was not disclosed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo)

