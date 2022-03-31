Jordan buys about 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender – traders

Jordan’s state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $395.00 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of July. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Four other trading houses participated in the tender: Cargill which offered $410.19 a tonne c&f, Bunge with $431 a tonne c&f a tonne c&f, Australian Grain with $417 a tonne c&f and Cerealcom Dolj whose price was not available.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)