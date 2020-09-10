Jordan gets 2 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender- trade

Two trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Participants were believed to be Nibulon and Aston, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said. The tender seeks shipment in various possibilities in October, November and December.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan)