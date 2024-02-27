Jordan gets 9 participants in 120,000 T wheat tender, traders say

Nine trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Buildcom, Ameropa, Farm Sense, Grainflower, The Andersons and MC Food, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were between May 16-31, June 1-15, June 16-30 and July 1-15.

