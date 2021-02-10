Jordan gets about 5 participants in 120,000 tonne barley tender – trade

Recent News

  

At least five trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Trading houses participating were said to be Cargill, CHS, Viterra, Bunge and Ameropa.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Nadine Awadalla)

