Jordan gets about 5 participants in 120,000 tonne barley tender – traders

Around five trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Trading houses participating so far were believed to be Viterra, Bunge, Ameropa, Olam and Grain Flower.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)