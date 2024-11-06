Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Jordan gets six participants in 120,000 T wheat tender, traders say

Jordan gets six participants in 120,000 T wheat tender, traders say

in Freight News 06/11/2024

Six trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender on Tuesday from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Al Dahra, Ameropa and Cereal Crops. No purchase has yet been reported and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2025 in Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×