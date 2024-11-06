Jordan gets six participants in 120,000 T wheat tender, traders say

Six trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender on Tuesday from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Al Dahra, Ameropa and Cereal Crops. No purchase has yet been reported and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2025 in Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)