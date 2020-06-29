Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Recent News

  

Jordan’s state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender closes on Tuesday, June 30.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous wheat tender on June 17.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible combinations are Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

