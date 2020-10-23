Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Jordan’s state grain buyer, the trade ministry, is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The tender closes on Oct. 28.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2021 between Feb. 1-14, Feb. 15-28, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

In its previous wheat tender on Wednesday, Jordan made no purchase with only two trading companies participating.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closing on Oct. 27.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Potter)