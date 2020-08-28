Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat- trade

Jordan’s state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender closes on Sept. 2.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its previous wheat tender for 120,000 tonnes on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible combinations are Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30 and Dec. 1-15.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)