Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat- trade

Jordan’s state grain buyer, the trade ministry, is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender closes on Feb. 3.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Wednesday.

Jordan also issued a separate tender on Thursday to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )