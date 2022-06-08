Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat – traders

Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is said to be June 14.

Shipment in new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in the full month of September and/or the full month of October.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday in which only one trading house participated.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)