Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 2.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Nov. 25. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closing on Dec. 1.

