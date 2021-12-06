Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 9.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between May 16-31, June 1-15, June 16-30 and July 1-15.

In its last wheat tender on Dec. 2, purchased about 60,000 tonnes.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closing on Dec. 8.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)