Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

04/09/2024

Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 12.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments in 2025 in the full month of January and full month of February.

Jordan also bought 60,000 tons of feed barley in a separate tender on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

