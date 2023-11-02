Jordan issues tenders for seismic survey in search for oil

Recent News

  

02/11/2023

Jordan has invited bids from local and foreign companies to carry out a 3-D seismic survey in the southern region as part of an oil exploration scheme.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry issued the tenders for the project in Al-Jafer, with a targeted area of around 4,285 sq km.

Contractors winning the bid must conduct the survey under the Ministry’s supervision and it is intended to search for oil and gas, the Ministry said on its website.

The Ministry launched a project in early 2023 to hunt for hydrocarbons in the Southern Maan province and other areas in Jordan.
Source: Reuters (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

