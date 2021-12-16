Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes feed barley – traders

Jordan’s state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

A new tender with the same shipment positions is expected to be issued closing on Dec. 23, they said.

Trading houses participating on Wednesday were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Cerealcom Dolj, Viterra, Ameropa and ETG.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)