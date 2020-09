Jordan’s state grains buyer has postponed an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat scheduled to close on Wednesday to Sept. 28, traders said.

The tender had sought shipment in various possibilities in December 2020 and January 2021.

The postponement was due to coronavirus restrictions in Jordan, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan)