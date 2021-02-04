Jordan says it imports Iraqi oil at discount

Jordan said Tuesday it imports Iraqi oil with a discount of 16 U.S. dollars from the price of Brent crude per barrel to cover the difference of transport costs and deviations in specifications.

The remarks were made by Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati.

In 2009, Jordan signed a deal with Iraq under which Jordan buys 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Iraq, transported by land in a back-and-forth trip estimated at about 2,550 kilometres, according to a statement by the ministry.

From September 2019 to the end of November 2020, Jordan imported about 3.471 million barrels of crude oil, and under the terms of the deal, Jordan shall provide oil tankers to transport crude oil from Baiji area in Iraq to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa, Zawati said.

In this regard, she said that the Iraqi oil imports cover 7 percent of the kingdom’s daily oil needs.

During an official visit by Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh to Baghdad last week, the two countries agreed to renew the deal for one year.

