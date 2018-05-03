Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat- trade

Jordan’s main state grains buyer has again issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said.

The tender closes on May 9.

Jordan made no purchase in a previous tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat on Wednesday in which only two trading houses participated.

Jordan has struggled to make purchases in a series of grain tenders in recent months, with traders saying uncertainty about quality controls and payment terms has reduced participation by major grain exporting houses.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)