Jordan tenders for 120,000 tonnes feed barley-trade

Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The tender deadline is Oct. 13.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2021 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

Jordan has been an active buyer of wheat in recent months, but its last reported barley tender was in April.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kim Coghll)