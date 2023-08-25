Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 metric tons feed barley

Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 30.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in a previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Shipment is sought in 2024 between Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)