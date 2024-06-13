Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 26.

Shipment in the tender was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were between Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30, they said.

Jordan’s last reported feed barley purchase was on April 24, when it bought 60,000 tons in an international tender .

Jordan is among importers which suffered from a surge in grain prices since late April on concern bad weather had damaged Russia’s crop. But prices fell back in June, especially after Turkey announced a temporary wheat import ban, generating more importer demand.

Jordan also issued a separate tender on Wednesday to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)