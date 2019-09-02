Jordan to receive 1st shipment of Iraqi crude oil since 2014

Jordan will soon receive the first shipment of Iraqi crude oil since 2014, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said.

Iraqi and Jordanian trucks are currently being laden with crude oil in Iraq’s Kirkuk and will set off for Jordan on Sept. 1, the minister said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua.

The first shipment of 10,000 barrels of Iraqi oil will reach Jordan as of Tuesday, Zawati said.

The shipment will meet 7 percent of Jordan’s daily needs, the minister said, while highlighting the importance of Jordan’s energy cooperation with Iraq.

“This is the start of a new era in energy cooperation between the two countries,” said Zawati.

An agreement between Jordan and Iraq was signed in February, under which Jordan will resume purchasing crude oil from Iraq.

In February, Jordan said it will receive Iraqi oil with a discount of 16 U.S. dollars from the price of Brent crude per barrel, to cover the difference of transport costs and deviations in specifications.

Iraqi crude oil supply to Jordan was halted in 2014 due to instability in Iraq.

