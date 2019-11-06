Jordan’s imports of crude oil from Iraq reach 272,000 barrels in Oct.

Jordan’s imports of crude oil from Iraq reached 272,000 barrels in October, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Monday.

Jordan receives 4,360 tons of crude oil during October that were transported from Iraq’s Baiji station in Iraq’s Kirkuk to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, said the energy minister, stressing on the importance of oil imports from Iraq in meeting Jordan’s daily needs.

The minister underlined the importance of energy cooperation between the two countries.

Oil imports from Iraq were resumed early September, according to the ministry.

Under a deal signed between Jordan and Iraq in February, Jordan will receive 10,000 barrels of oil per day via oil tankers with a discount of 16 U.S. dollars from the price of Brent crude per barrel to cover the difference of transport costs and deviations in standards.

Jordan has also signed a deal with Iraq to export electricity to Iraq in the near future.

Source: Xinhua