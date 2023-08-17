Joseph Schulte container ship set to reach Istanbul this evening -BSM

Recent News

  

The Joseph Schulte container ship is in Romanian waters and set to reach Istanbul this evening, said a spokesperson for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which owns the ship jointly with a Chinese bank, on Thursday.

The departure from Odesa of the Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte, trapped in the port since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, followed the latest Russian attack on the country’s grain export infrastructure.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

