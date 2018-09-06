Jotun delivers tanker flexibility, durability and commercial advantage with new Tankguard Flexline cargo tank coating

Jotun has responded to market demand for a cargo tank coating that allows greater cargo flexibility, long-term performance and vessel utilisation with the launch of Tankguard Flexline which will be exposed at SMM, the international maritime trade fair in Hamburg. The unique product is built on the Flexforce technology, ensuring excellent cargo resistance, quick port turnarounds and lengthy, and hence cost effective, maintenance intervals.

“In the ultra competitive tanker market optimal vessel flexibility, efficiency and utilisation are top of the ‘wish list’ for our global customer base,” explains Marc Giesselink, Global Director – Tank coating.

“However, the aggressive nature of some cargo types, which can be absorbed into tank coatings, stressing and ultimately damaging them, as well as leading to lengthy ventilation periods after unloading, has, until now, been problematic. This has an obvious knock on effects upon vessel availability and utilisation,” he says.

“Tankguard Flexline has been developed to solve this pressing industry problem, with its Flexforce technology designed for effective operation enabling vessels to carry critical and aggressive cargoes shipped in coated cargo tanks. That provides full flexibility, leading to full vessels and real business advantage for our customers.”

Jotun’s Solvoxirane chemistry is at the heart of the solution. Standard tank coatings typically absorb low molecular weight, aggressive cargoes leading to swelling that stresses the structural network of the coating film. However, the composition of the Solvoxirane chemistry provides greater coating flexibility, minimising structural stress over repeated absorption/ desorption cycles. Faster desorption times also lead to decreased ventilation requirements, quicker turnaround and enhanced vessel earnings. Typically, one day saved on ventilation equates to USD 14,000 in increased earnings.

The durable nature of Tankguard Flexline also extends maintenance intervals. Jotun states that prolonged coating lifetime can save up to USD 600,000 in maintenance costs on a typical tanker vessel.

Jotun developed the new product after an approach from long-standing customer Stena Bulk, which was looking to shorten vessel turnaround times and enhance cargo flexibility for its IMOIIMAX fleet.

“Extensive trialling of the product has produced the results the firm has been searching for,“ comments Johan Jäwert, Vice President Commercial Operations, Stena Bulk. He explains:” Using Jotun’s Tankguard Flexline cargo tank coating enables us to carry an extensive range of products and chemicals, including methanol, with higher flexibility, capacity and durability. This improves our operational efficiency.”

Tankguard Flexline is made to order in selected colours – grey, green, and pink – and is now available worldwide. It was made with carefully chosen raw materials to ensure that workers, applicators and the environment are not exposed to unnecessary HSE risks.

