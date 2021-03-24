Jotun launches HullKeeper, an advanced hull optimisation programme

Jotun HullKeeper enables ship operators to improve hull efficiency, lower costs and improve environmental performance.

Following an extensive development process, Jotun is proud to introduce HullKeeper, a proactive hull optimisation programme. HullKeeper combines Jotun’s extensive digital capabilities, ROV inspections and trusted analytical and technical expertise to help operators keep fuel, inspection and cleaning costs under control.

Designed by Jotun’s team of hull performance experts, the four-part programme optimises hull performance, regardless of the chosen coating. Ship operators can take full control of their operations through hull monitoring, fouling risk alerts, inspections and advisory services. Operators can benefit from the complete package or select only the parts that work for them.

The HullKeeper programme is grounded in Jotun’s proprietary fouling risk algorithm, supported by data from different sources to make fouling control and efficiency more predictable. By providing insight into issues before they occur, ship operators can take planned corrective actions. And as more data and information accumulate, best practices can be identified and implemented across the whole fleet.

According to Stein Kjølberg, Jotun’s Global Category Director Hull Performance, more ship operators have recognised that proactive fouling control and hull efficiency are critical to managing increasingly strict regulations, rising fuel costs and environmental performance. “Jotun has a proven record of developing products and services that help customers meet the demands of a changing industry,” he says. “HullKeeper extends the range of our services, helping operators make well-informed and proactive decisions to improve hull efficiency as they push for optimal performance, efficiency and regulatory compliance.”

Enabling better decisions, faster

Jotun’s Global Digital & Data Director, Andreas Krapp, PhD, notes that controlling the condition of a ship’s hull is the key to lowering fuel consumption and corresponding emissions. “HullKeeper is a market differentiator in the sense that it offers unique support that both adds value and meets the needs of customers,” he says. “Ship operators that use HullKeeper will be able to identify potential problems long before fouling impacts vessel performance, allowing them to make better decisions, faster.”

Krapp explains that increased fuel consumption related to biofouling accounts for about nine per cent of the 919 million tons of CO2 and 21 million tons of other greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted by shipping annually. While he acknowledges that it is unlikely that the industry will reach the full potential reduction of 85 million tons of GHGs, HullKeeper represents a genuine opportunity to help the industry make significant emissions reductions. “In addition to offering ship operators a cost-effective programme that can reduce GHG emissions, HullKeeper helps them save on bunkering costs,” he says. “In this way, HullKeeper incentivises improved environmental performance.”

As the world’s leading provider of marine coatings, Jotun recognises its role in helping the industry minimise its environmental footprint. In addition to products and solutions, the company continues to invest in innovative digital solutions to support customers. HullKeeper complements Jotun’s core hull performance offering and is consistent with the company’s focus on providing products and services to make shipping more sustainable.

Source: Jotun