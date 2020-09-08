Jotun pioneering revolutionary Hull Skating Solutions with MSC to increase efficiency and reduce emissions

Jotun has signed the first commercial contract for container vessels with its ground-breaking Jotun Hull Skating Solutions (HSS). The contract was signed with global container shipping and logistics leader MSC, Mediterranean Shipping Company.

MSC, a company committed to investing in decarbonising its operations, will install the Jotun HullSkater, the first robotic technology that has been designed for proactive cleaning, and the specially developed high performance SeaQuantum Skate antifouling as parts of the Hull Skating Solutions, on the 14,000 TEU MSC EVA later this year. The solution will then proactively work to ensure an “always clean” vessel hull, with no biofouling, optimal efficiency, reduced fuel costs and significantly lower CO2 emissions.

Proactive approach

Jotun unveiled HSS to the market in March this year. Designed to help shipowners facing the most severe biofouling challenges, it combines the antifouling and robotic proactive cleaner, housed onboard the chosen vessel, with proactive condition monitoring, high-end technical service, and performance and service level guarantees. Jotun operators control the HullSkater via a 4G connection, conducting cleaning and inspections in line with individual vessel schedules developed through a proprietary algorithm and big data.

It is a unique proactive cleaning solution, delivering unique results. This, as Alberto Genovesi – Marine Global Key Account Manager, Performance Coatings, Jotun – explains, instantly appealed to MSC’s desire to invest in game-changing innovative technology.

Win-win for industry

“MSC is not only a market leader, but it is also leading the way in terms of exploring innovative new solutions to meet the IMO’s goals of decarbonising shipping,” he comments. “We have worked with them as a partner to provide premium anti-fouling coatings to their advanced fleet over many years and knew that HSS would chime with their ambitions to deliver both improved environmental performance and enhanced efficiency and cost control for business stakeholders. HSS is a clear win-win in that respect.”

MSC EVA will install HSS at GWD Guangzhou Shipyard in China later in 2020, at the same time as it undergoes class renewal and scrubber installation. The vessel’s flexible sailing pattern, with exposure to differing water temperatures and environments, leads to its severe biofouling challenge.

Jotun believes that if all ships facing such challenges adopted the HSS proactive approach – cleaning hulls before biofouling takes hold and therefore eliminating associated drag and fuel consumption – maritime CO2 emissions could be reduced by at least 40 million tons per year.

Sustainable vision

“We are acutely aware that the shipping industry needs to adopt innovative solutions to meet ambitious environmental goals,” states Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuildings, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. “We believe HSS will help solve the problem of biofouling, equating to strong benefits for the natural world – through reduced emissions and decreased spread of invasive species – and better results for our business, customers and society. This is the embodiment of what we’re looking to achieve at MSC.

“Clean hulls are only one piece of the jigsaw when it comes to delivering a more sustainable shipping industry, but a central piece nonetheless. MSC is committed to exploring and trialing new scalable solutions to minimise overall environmental impact, for both our business and the shipping industry as a whole.”

HSS has been developed over several years and brought to market by Jotun in cooperation with KONGSBERG. Comprehensive testing has been taking place on vessels, in partnership with leading shipowners (such as MSC) and at selected ports worldwide. Common for MSC and all the partners are their global footprint and their focus on development for a sustainable future.

The Jotun HullSkater, which utilises magnetic wheels to cling to vessel hulls, works to remove individual bacteria and biofilm before macro-fouling grows. At such an early stage, fouling can be removed without risk of damage to, or erosion of, coating nor brushes. This not only delivers peak performance, and unlimited idle days for shipowners, but minimizes the need for reactive cleaning, cutting costs, environmental risk and optimizing fleet flexibility.

Source: Jotun