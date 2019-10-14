Journey to 2050, Decarbonization, Digitalization and the Future of Safety Debated at ABS Taiwan Committee

Taiwan’s maritime industry leaders met to debate decarbonization, digital technologies and the future of safety at the annual ABS Taiwan National Committee meeting.

“As the leading class organization in Taiwan, ABS is able to call on the expertise of leaders to inform our approach to meeting industry challenges such as meeting IMO 2030 and 2050 objectives while ensuring safety standards are not compromised and keep pace with technological challenges,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, who actively participated in the Committee program. “The National Committee is an example of how we work closely together to tackle their pressing technical, operational and regulatory challenges.”

The Committee heard about the best-in-class safety performance of ABS, including achieving more than two years without a work-related lost-time incident. The superior Port State Control performance of ABS and strong fleet safety performance underline its focus on safety and its mission.

ABS presented its innovative work on developing pathways to 2050 and demystifying digital technology.

“The dialogue we have across our Committee helps guide ABS on how best to address the issues facing our industry on our journey to 2030 as well as looking further ahead to 2050,” said Anchor Chang, Taiwan Committee Chairman and Chairman, Evergreen Marine Corporation.

ABS is the classification organization of choice for Taiwan’s shipbuilders and shipowners. ABS is supporting the delivery of a range of vessels including container ships, bulk carriers and oil and chemical carriers incorporating new technologies, including smart functionality.

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Source: ABS