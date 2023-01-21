Recent News

  

JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023

J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices.

The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise household energy bills to 3,000 pounds ($3,710.70) in April, which should help bring down inflation faster than expected, J.P.Morgan economists wrote in a research note on Thursday.
Source: Reuters

