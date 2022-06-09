JR Shipping Switches Another Six Ships to Value Maritime’s Advanced Filter and Carbon Capture System

JR Shipping has signed with Value Maritime, the emission-reducing tech entrepreneurs, to retrofit another six vessels with their exhaust cleaning Filtree and carbon capture system, making almost their entire fleet sustainable for the future.

JR Shipping’s 750 TEU container feeders MV Endeavor and MV Energy have already been equipped with Value Maritime’s unique filter and carbon capture system. JR Shipping has now signed for an additional six vessels, MV Enforcer, MV Endurance, MV Ensemble, MV Emotion, MV Empire, MV Elysee to be retrofitted, thereby continuing their fleet-wide programme. This makes JR Shipping Value Maritime’s largest client with the carrier set to install the most VM Filtree systems to date.

Emission Reduction Mission

Over the past three years, JR Shipping and Value Maritime have been consistently working on reducing carbon emissions, lowering the fleet’s environmental footprint and staying ahead of IMO targets. Both companies are building momentum and combining their knowledge and resources to take significant steps in the emission reduction and decarbonisation of short sea shipping.

Sander Schakelaar, Managing Owner – JR Shipping Group “The necessary course towards a sustainable future has the full attention of the shipping industry worldwide. The transition to sustainable shipping can only be accelerated if we turn the Green Deal into a profitable deal. Together with Value Maritime, we mapped out the possibilities for a fleet-wide programme. We worked on the basis that shipowners can only invest to a limited extent in new installations so our main goal was generating sustainability with return prospects in the long run! We are convinced that the innovative Filtree System, developed in-house by Value Maritime engineers, can play an important role in the energy transition of our industry.”

Filtering, Carbon Capture & Storage

The six vessels will be fitted with Value Maritime’s Filtree system, Carbon Capture Module and CO2 Battery to capture and store CO2 on board. The system, suitable for both existing and new vessels, is based on a unique technology that filters sulphur and ultra-fine particles from the exhaust gases and purifies wash water. In addition, a patented CO2 capture and storage module is integrated into the system. CO2 batteries will be offloaded and discharged at greenhouses in Europe where the CO2 will be re-used to grow crops or flowers.

Value Maritime has set up an extensive service network to replace the batteries in main ports. This will result in a 100% circular solution.

Maarten Lodewijks, Co-Founder and Director – Value Maritime “From the beginning, JR Shipping has embraced the concept of making their fleet more sustainable with a green and financial dividend. We have always been aligned in our thinking and that’s why our combined goals were always going to realised. There was never any doubt. We are very grateful for their loyalty and unwavering trust in our emission-reducing technology.”

Advantages for the container feeder market using VM technology

Full compliance with sulphur emission regulations while still operating on cost-efficient fuel gives a competitive advantage.

In addition to sulphur, particulate matter is also filtered from the exhaust gases, which provides an additional environmental benefit.

CO₂ is stored and re-used with the capture and storage module, which reduces the vessel’s ecological footprint.

Installation can be carried out in a matter of days during routine dockings, with virtually no down-time.

The JR Shipping Group and Value Maritime will continue to cooperate to capitalise on any opportunity that arises – no matter how small – to contribute to less pollution in shipping activities.

Source: JR Shipping, Value Maritime