JSW crude steel output increases 2% to 14.32 LT in January

Steel maker JSW Steel has registered a rise of about 2 per cent in its crude steel output to 14.32 lakh tonne (LT) during January.

According to company data, it had produced 14.10 LT steel in January last year.

Last month, growth in the production of flat-rolled products remained almost flat at 10.14 LT as compared to 10.25 LT in the year-ago period.

In January, the production of long-rolled products rose by 5 per cent to 3.59 LT from 3.42 LT in the same month last year.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

Source: Business Standard