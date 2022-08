JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of July 2022 at 15.69 lakh tonne compared to 13.82 lakh tonne in July 2021, recording a growth of 14% on a standalone basis.

The production of flat rolled products rose 15% to 10.72 lakh tonne while production of long rolled products jumped 19% to 3.65 lakh tonne in July 2022 over July 2021.

Source: Capital Market