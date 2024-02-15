JSW Steel crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Jan’24

The steel major said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of January 2024 grew 7% to 23.62 lakh tonnes from 22.02 lakh tonnes steel produced in January 2023.

Production of Indian operations rose 6% YoY to 22.86 lakh tonnes. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio stood at 0.76 lakh tonnes in January 2024, up 55% from 0.49 lakh tonnes produced in same period last year.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India’s leading integrated steel company.

The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Source: Business Standard