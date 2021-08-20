JSW Steel sets target for reduction in CO2 emissions

JSW Steel has set a target of achieving CO2 emissions of 1.95 tCO2e per tonne of steel by Fiscal 2030, which is a 23% reduction from FY20 and 42% reduction from the base year of 2005.

The target set for CO2 emissions includes direct emissions (Scope 1) and energy indirect emissions (Scope 2) from its operating integrated steel plants at Vijayanagar, Dolvi and Salem and follows the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) pathway for Indian Steel Industry as proposed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Iron and Steel Technology Road Map with an objective to reduce 60% of CO2 emissions by 2050.

Source: Capital Market – Live News