JSW Steel’s crude steel production at 22.81 lakh tonnes in Oct’24

JSW Steel said that its crude steel production declined 1% to 22.81 lakh tonnes in October 2024 as compared with 23.12 lakh tonnes in October 2023.

Indian Operations fell 2% to 21.99 lakh tonnes in October 2024 as compared with 22.36 lakh tonnes in October 2023. Capacity utilisation for the month at Indian Operations was affected by a temporary maintenance activity at one of the blast furnaces at Dolvi, and stood at 89%

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.82 lakh tonnes for October 2024 as against 0.76 Lakh tonnes for October 2023.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India’s leading integrated steel company.

The companys net profit slumped 85.43% to Rs 404 crore on 10.90% decline in total revenue to Rs 39,684 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rallied 4.73% to Rs 1000 on the BSE.

