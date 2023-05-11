JSW Steel’s crude steel production up 7% YoY in April | Mint

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Wednesday reported standalone crude steel production of 1.7 million tonne for the month of April 2023, up 7% year-on-year.

According to the company’s filing, JSW Steel’s steel production stood at 1.66 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Flat steel production was at 1.39 MT, indicating a 16% YoY growth from 1.2 MT a year ago, while long steel production witnessed a decline at 0.3 MT, which is 9% lower than last year.

For the full FY22-23, JSW Steel saw a 25% increase in crude steel production in India, with 23.62 million tonne produced.

JSW Steel is part of the $22 billion JSW Group, which also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

JSW Steel has emerged as India’s leading integrated steel company, with a total capacity of 28.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) in India and the United States, including capacities under joint control.

Its next phase of growth will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25. The company’s Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India, with a capacity of 12 MTPA.

Source: Livemint