Jubail Commercial Port completes $50m expansion to increase capacity

Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company has completed a $50 million project of expansion Jubail Commercial Port to increase its capacity.

The port will now be able to process 1.8 million 20 foot containers per year, according to the company’s press release.

“As we upgrade the Jubail Commercial Port, we continue to work with the Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, and other key stakeholders, to divert the transportation of containers to the port,” Jason French, managing director of the company.

GSCCO is a port operator based in the heart of the Berry Oil Field in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with a history of over 35 years on managing 14 port concessions.

