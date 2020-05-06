Jubail Commercial Port Welcomes Maiden Call from AG3 Service by THE Alliance

Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO), part of the Gulftainer group of companies, announced that it has received the HYUNDAI TACOMA container vessel from the recently updated AG3 service of THE Alliance at the Jubail Commercial Port (JCP) in Saudi Arabia.

Through establishing a strategic new connection between JCP and Port Kelang in Malaysia, the AG3 Service further strengthens trade between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, one of Saudi’s biggest export markets, as well as key trade hubs across Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Kaohsiung, and crucial markets in China.

The service enables end users to benefit from direct weekly calls at JCP by dedicated vessels that boast a 6,350-TEU capacity on a weekly basis as part of THE Alliance network, comprising Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming.

The port rotation schedule of the new service is: Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Singapore, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Hamad, Jubail, Abu Dhabi (Mina Khalifa), Sohar, Port Kelang, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao. Through offering faster and higher frequency services, this schedule is set to boost trade ties between Asia and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the significance of this service call, Jason French, Group Managing Director of GSCCO, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first call of THE Alliance’s AG3 service at Jubail. Given Jubail’s strategic position as a prominent gateway port for the region, it is rapidly transforming into a major shipping hub as trade between Saudi Arabia and Asia grows more robust. The new service aligns with our commitment to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s status as one of the primary shipping hubs in the region. This service will also help identify new business opportunities in Jubail and reinforce its position as a leading industrial and commercial centre.”

This year, GSCCO celebrated its 35th year of operating ports in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 1985, as a company specializing in the management, operation and maintenance of seaports, in June 2013, through a 51 per cent acquisition, GSCCO became a part of the Gulftainer group of companies.

Source: Gulftainer