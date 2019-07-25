Jubilee Sailing Trust recommends ChartCo’s Regs4ships solution

ChartCo is now supplying the philanthropic organisation, the Jubilee Sailing Trust, with the highly developed and user-friendly regulations management solution, Regs4ships. The charity’s vessels SV Tenacious and STS Lord Nelson will deploy the solution, as will the Trust’s Southampton-based UK office. Regs4ships eradicates doubt by highlighting upcoming regulatory changes and automating document control, providing consistency throughout the fleet; replacing the hitherto manual process of collecting, reviewing, updating, distributing and tracking maritime regulation changes on a vessel-by-vessel basis.

“Regs4ships is our go-to product for all IMO publications and M-notices, and the new format ensures we have the most up-to-date regulations,” said Captain Chris Phillips, Master, Sail Training Ship Lord Nelson. “The manual process involved requires considerable man-hours and Regs4ships eliminates this – meaning we can afford more time to deliver our charitable aims with our beneficiaries.”

The Jubilee Sailing Trust gives people of mixed abilities and circumstances the freedom to explore their ability, potential and place in the world through inclusive adventures at sea. The charity was co-founded in 1978 by Christopher Rudd and Dr Tony Hicklin: Rudd believed that if disabled and non-disabled people were to sail alongside each other, it would help break down the prejudices and misunderstandings between different social groups. He also believed that most of the constraints that prevented them sailing further offshore were artificial and could be overcome. Today, the trust has helped over 50,000 people sail in its first 40 years and now offers 5,000+ nautical mile Southern Ocean passages from New Zealand around Cape Horn and voyages in the Polar regions.

Source: ChartCo