July Brent crude’s premium to Dubai falls to lowest in five months- data

in Oil & Companies News 30/05/2018

Front-month Brent crude’s premium to Dubai falls to $3.10/bbl, the lowest in five months, Reuters data showed on Wednesday.

The July price spread was down 18 cents from Monday’s market close, easing in line with a weaker price spread between July and August Brent futures.

A narrower Brent-Dubai price spread encourages Asian crude oil buyers to purchase more crude from the Atlantic Basin and also puts downward pressure on spot differentials for Dubai-linked grades produced in the Middle East and Russia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

