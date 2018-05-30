July Brent crude’s premium to Dubai falls to lowest in five months- data

Front-month Brent crude’s premium to Dubai falls to $3.10/bbl, the lowest in five months, Reuters data showed on Wednesday.

The July price spread was down 18 cents from Monday’s market close, easing in line with a weaker price spread between July and August Brent futures.

A narrower Brent-Dubai price spread encourages Asian crude oil buyers to purchase more crude from the Atlantic Basin and also puts downward pressure on spot differentials for Dubai-linked grades produced in the Middle East and Russia.

