July LNG spot cargo delivery: PLL disqualifies two bids

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) disqualified two bidders for spot LNG purchase on a technical ground for delivery of one cargo for July 3-4, 2022.

According to the website of the PLL, two LNG trading companies – Total Energies Gas & Power and ENOC Singapore participated in the bidding.

However, the bid of Total Energies Gas and Power was not accepted as a bond was not submitted and a bid of the ENOC Singapore was rejected as no proof of delivery of eight LNG cargoes was provided.

The PLL had invited bids from international suppliers for the supply of one LNG cargo for July 3-4, 2022 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.

PLL reserves the right at its sole discretion to reject all bids prior to the acceptance of a bid or proposal, as per Rule 33 of Public Procurement Rules 2004.

The last date of submission of the bid was June 3 against the advertisement given in May 31, 2022.

Source: Business Recorder